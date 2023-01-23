Corruption behind transfer of controversial employees: BJP

January 23, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TS BJP accused the government of massive corruption behind the halting of the spouse transfers, expressed its solidarity with the agitating teachers and criticised the “cruel” manner in which lady teachers and their children, especially, were being handled by the police on Monday.

Party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that the government amend GO 317, ensure couples work at the same place and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao apologise to the agitating teachers for bringing them under “rough” treatment by the police.

He told a press conference that the forthcoming party State executive meeting to be held at Mahabubnagar this week would discuss the issue and an action plan to lend support to teachers agitating for a just transfer policy.

“The manner in which the protesting teachers are being handled including forcing them to stay in the police station overnight reminds us of the employees strike during the separate state agitation. Employees are sure to teach a lesson to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the next elections. Why does he not meet them to listen to their grievances?” he questioned.

Flanked by former MLC B.Mohan Reddy and spokespersons N.V. Subash, Rani Rudrama Devi, J. Sangappa and others, Mr. Sanjay Kumar said the controversial Government Order 317 had caused much distress among the teacher community due to the arbitrary transfers. “I had appealed to the government to make necessary changes into the GO and was even arrested illegally when I wanted to protest last year. Yet, the promised amendments have not been made,” he rued.

The BJP president charged that spouse transfers in 13 districts were stopped without any reason and postings t the district level were bring ‘blocked’ despite the employees and teachers assuring to work in any place without causing problems to local people.

The BRS government had been consistently following an ‘anti-employee’ stance by not releasing pay on time, not announcing a new pay revision commission, not filling over 40,000 teacher posts, denying dearness allowances and so on, he maintained.

While senior Minister K.T. Rama Rao had been making tall claims abroad, the fact was that there had been a deterioration of law and order with murders on main roads and brazen intrusion into the house of a senior lady officer in a supposedly secure gated community for them in the capital city itself, he added.