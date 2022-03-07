Corridors of Power

An unseasonal demand

As part of the International Women’s Day celebrations, the State government has organised three-day fete this time with the theme of ‘Mahila Bandhu’ to publicise the welfare and development schemes being implemented for women and girls.

On the first day of the fete, distribution of KCR kits and tying of ‘rakhis’ to posters and cut-outs of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was planned. As the women leaders and ranks of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) vied with each other to tie rakhis to posters and cut-outs of KCR, an unseasonal demand has been created for rakhis, which are in demand only during the ‘rakhi pournami’. It has come as a blessing in disguise to vendors who sell rakhis to clear their unsold stocks, most of which would otherwise end up as wastage due to damage and colour-fading by the next season of sale. It was not just the women leaders of TRS who were happy by tying rakhis to KCR posters on the occasion but also the vendors of rakhis for getting an opportunity to dispose of the unsold rakhis.

BPL families in a fix

Below poverty line families in the State are apparently in a fix thanks to the non-issuance of white ration cards to eligible families.

Several of these families are unable to utilize the services provided under Rajiv Arogya Sri, the health insurance scheme started by Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy government in the erstwhile united State. The reason: the government had linked disbursal of Arogya Sri cards with white ration cards. The government has no doubt taken steps to weed out bogus cards in the past and brought several reforms in the public distribution system.

But non-issuance of white ration cards to even eligible families is denying them the benefits under Arogya Sri wherein they can avail health cover upto ₹2.5 lakh. Hopefully, the government will focus attention on this aspect at least in the coming days as it will be moving into the election year in a few months

The curious case of IPS transfers

A few IPS officers were transferred through internal orders when the in-charge DGP Anjani Kumar was at the helm of affairs for a very brief period in the absence of DGP Mahender Reddy. However, it was the transfer of Cyberabad DCP (Traffic) Vijay Kumar S.M., who was known for carrot and stick policy and earned public appreciation from Cyberabad Commissioner of Police M Stephen Raveendra himself during the Annual Press meet that became a curious development.

Many within the department and also among the media were curious to know the exact reason behind his sudden attachment to the DGP office without giving any new assignment. Mr. Kumar is known to be the first-come and last to leave the Cyberabad Commissionerate. There were different speculations behind his transfer, including taking stands on important issues even deferred by higher-ups.

(B. Chandrashekhar, M. Rajeev & Abhinay Deshpande)