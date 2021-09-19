CORRIDORS OF POWER

Strong combination

The Road Transport Corporation has got a new chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan and a vice-chairman V.C. Sajjanar. The latter, an IPS officer, has already meant business travelling by an RTC bus from Lakdi-ka-pul to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station for a first hand experience on commuting. He also inspected the MGBS platforms on another day.

On Sunday, Mr. Sajjanar travelled with his family by an RTC bus to immerse a Ganesh idol. Clad in all white and sporting a Gandhian cap, the senior official was seen in a video occupying a seat with the idol in his hand and chanting of ‘Ganpati bappa’ in the background.

Mr. Goverdhan, who will assume office on Monday, and Mr. Sajjanar will hopefully make a strong combination that will put the corporation back on the rails after a bad year due to pandemic.

COVID threat on

The threat of COVID continues to haunt people even after the vaccination is reaching its peak.

As the festive season started, the Centre asked States to be on alert and avoid huge congregations. States are asked to get reports on the pandemic on a daily basis and be prepared for imposing restrictions if need be yet again. The Centre’s advice is based on the data that the severity of the pandemic still continues in close to 70 districts across States.

Drug culture issue takes political turn

Charges and counter-charges on drug culture in State are taking interesting turns every passing day. What started as an inquiry into the charges of involvement of certain film personalities took a political turn recently.

TPCC president Revanth Reddy was the first to raise a hue over the TRS government’s failure to check the drug menace and alleged that few big names were involved. He threw a ‘white challenge’ asking politicians and celebrities to undergo tests to send a positive message to people.

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao was quick to respond claiming that he was ready to undergo drug analysis tests provided Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accepts the same. KTR went ahead to assert that the government would not hesitate to file sedition cases against those intentionally trying to defame Telangana or belittle its achievements.

(N. Rahul and M. Rajeev)