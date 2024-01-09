Corporators visit GHMC’s Prajavani seeking redressal of grievances

January 09, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

Prajavani programme, the centralised grievance redressal and monitoring system of the GHMC, proved to be the last resort even for the public representatives for resolution of persistent issues.

At least three corporators approached the Prajavani forums organised at circle and zonal levels of the GHMC on Monday.

The weekly programme, where the commissioner would directly attend to the public grievances, was discontinued three years ago owing to COVID-19 lockdown and social-distancing protocols.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the COVID curbs were lifted later, Prajavani was not revived. Also discontinued was the monthly ‘Face to Face’ programme, wherein the Mayor would hear the grievances directly and on phone, issue necessary instructions to the departments concerned and follow them up.

The programmes, introduced in the undivided Andhra Pradesh as part of enhancing transparency in governance, continued in Telangana as well till the onset of the pandemic.

To revive Prajavani, the GHMC first started it at circle and zonal levels and announced that the same would be conducted in the headquarters, starting January 22.

Mayor receives petitions

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, along with zonal commissioner S. Pankaja, attended the programme at LB Nagar zonal office. She accepted grievance petitions from three corporators, respectively from Kothapet, R.K. Puram and Vanasthalipuram divisions.

Vanasthalipuram corporator R. Venkateshwar Reddy complained about the alleged ill-treatment of the elderly at a home for the aged in the locality. Kothapet corporator N. Pavan Kumar and R.K. Puram corporator V. Radha Dheeraj Reddy complained about hotels being run in their respective localities without permissions.

Why Prajavani?

While the corporators have the option of council meeting, where they could raise the issues, the previous three council meetings before the Assembly elections were wound up midway through without taking up any discussion, thanks to raucous protests and counter protests. The last council meeting was held over four months ago, though the norm was to conduct council meetings once every three months.

A large number of complaints received during Monday’s Prajavani programme pertained to Town Planning wing. These included unauthorised constructions and building permissions.

After the programme, Ms. Vijayalakshmi held a review meeting with deputy commissioners, sanitation and town planning officials and instructed them to resolve the grievances within a week after conducting field inspections.

Illegalities pertaining to the Town Planning wing should be dealt with as per the protocol and immediate action should be taken vis-a-vis complaints about sanitation. Anti-Malaria activities should be intensified in slum areas, she directed the Entomology wing officials.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi instructed Ms. Pankaja to ensure that action taken on each grievance be conveyed to the complainant in writing and a report of the same be submitted by Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.