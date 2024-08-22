Corporators vent their ire over HYDRAA during Standing Committee meeting

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s standing committee meeting witnessed strong protests by corporators against the power given to the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) over the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six corporators from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, and eight from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi reportedly conveyed their objections to Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Commissioner Amrapali Kata about the functioning of HYDRAA and demanded a resolution towards curbing its authority in the GHMC’s purview.

AIMIM corporators submitted a representation to the Mayor requesting her to see that HYDRAA is scrapped by using her influence to get the government to cancel the orders constituting HYDRAA as well as its predecessor Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management wing constituted during the BRS regime, calling them illegal entities.

ADVERTISEMENT

BRS corporator Manne Kavitha Reddy said a demand was made to withdraw the GHMC staff from HYDRAA and to see that only buildings under construction are pulled down, and not the ones occupied by people.

“During heavy rains, the staff deployed in Disaster Response Force and monsoon emergency teams were not available to clear the roads. When we called, they replied that they were in encroachment removal operations,” Ms. Reddy claimed.

Government must recruit staff for HYDRAA and relieve GHMC’s workers, she demanded.

It is learnt that the corporators felt HYDRAA is redundant in GHMC which has its own Town Planning wing to carry out the demolition of illegal structures.

They sought their demand to be tabled and passed as resolution of the Standing Committee, which was not done as the Mayor assured them of taking the issue to the notice of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.