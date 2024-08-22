Corporator brings out shortcomings in issuance of trade licence

Corporator from Malkajgiri ward of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Sravan Vurapalli, tricked the corporation’s officials into issuing a trade licence with the name of Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi.

Mr. Vurapalli who video recorded the process of application online, uploaded Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s photo with the application, and cited the establishment’s name as ‘Drug Mart Congress’.

Soon after payment of the trade licence fee amounting to ₹350, Mr. Sravan got a trade licence in the name of Ms. Vijayalakshmi displayed on the screen.

At the end of the clip, Mr. Sravan added a disclaimer saying that he had gone through the process only to expose the systemic faults, and not with any other motive.

He said no field verification is done before issuing trade licences, which has led to a large number of licences without actual trade.

Earlier, the corporator had pulled another fast one on the corporation, by doing online self assessment of property tax on Malkajgiri circle office’s address in the name of Ms. Vijayalakshmi. He had submitted TRS party’s election manifesto as the sale deed, and got the self assessment certificate.