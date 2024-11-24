Corporates to adopt tribal villages in TG soon

HYDERABAD

In a welcome move, 50 corporate organisations have come forward to adopt tribal villages in Telangana under the ‘One Corporate, One Village Adoption’ initiative, thanks to the efforts of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka).

Guided by Nirmaan, an NGO, the initiative seeks to leverage Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to address critical developmental gaps in rural and tribal areas. Plans are in place to improve livelihoods, infrastructure, education, and healthcare, with the ultimate goal of fostering inclusive and equitable growth.

At a meeting held at Laknavaram lake in Mulugu district on Saturday, Ms. Seethakka, who represents Mulugu Assembly constituency, highlighted the need for focused attention on marginalised communities.

“Rural and tribal areas are often overlooked by voluntary organisations or NGOs that work mostly in urban pockets. I appeal to corporate companies and NGOs to focus on the development of remote areas with special emphasis on tribals,” she said.

The programme will initially be implemented in Mulugu and then to Chenchu-dominated areas in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district and Gond and Kollam tribal regions in erstwhile Adilabad district.

The initiative would lay emphasis on four key areas. Under skill development and livelihoods, it aims to train women in self-help groups (SHGs) and unemployed youth while promoting traditional crafts, small-scale industries, and micro-entrepreneurship.

Infrastructure development efforts include constructing and repairing schools, Anganwadi centres, and community halls, along with improving access to potable water and sanitation.

Healthcare services will include regular health camps for preventive care, maternal and child health, and awareness drives on nutrition and hygiene.

The programme also plans to introduce STEM community halls, digital classrooms, and scholarships for underprivileged students in the education sector.

Initial efforts are under way in LB Nagar and Manya Tanda villages of Ramnagar Gram Panchayat in Mulugu. Baseline studies conducted by Nirmaan and corporate representatives have identified key requirements. Villagers have also submitted petitions highlighting specific requirements, ensuring that steps cater to local needs.