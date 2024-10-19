Corporate school warden, principal arrested in student’s sexual assault case in Telangana

The principal and hostel warden of a corporate school in Kompally were arrested by the Petbasheerabad police following charges of sexual assault of a class 9 student on campus.

Police arrested the principal, Rajshekhar Reddy, 39, and warden K. Lakhan, 24, after a case was booked against them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) on Wednesday. The incident came to light after the class 9 student lodged a complaint with the KPHB police. A zero FIR was booked, and the case was transferred to the Petbasheerabad police for investigation on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, medico-legal assessments of the victim and the accused are being conducted at Gandhi Hospital as part of the investigation. “The boy was brought in for medical examination on Thursday afternoon, and further tests will be conducted on Friday. The suspect will also be examined,” a doctor close to the investigation revealed.

While the victim alleged that the warden sexually assaulted him in the boys’ hostel premises, the principal was booked under Section 21 (failure to report or record a case) of the POCSO Act for his attempt to protect the warden, said Balanagar DCP K. Suresh Kumar. So far, only one complaint has been lodged, and efforts are also being made to identify any other cases of this kind, the official added.

According to the police, Lakhan has been involved in several other cases in the past. However, no action was taken against him. The police is currently in the process of verifying the involvement in similar cases in the past.

The police have urged victims and their families to come forward and lodge complaints. “The identity of the victims will be kept secret, and investigation will be undertaken to ensure the accused is punished,” Kukatpally ACP K. Srinivas Rao stressed.

