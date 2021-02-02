Corporate hospitals welcome budget

HYDERABAD

02 February 2021 00:00 IST

Corporate hospital managements in Hyderabad have welcomed Union Budget 2021-22 for health sector, and gave suggestions, their needs.

Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group, Dr Prath ap C Reddy said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement to develop primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare system has gladdened his heart.

“We must now look at the next crisis of non-communicable diseases, which will be responsible for 80% of deaths and cause a 3.8 trillion USD burden to the country by 2030. It is important to focus on prevention, early detection and possible cure to protect Indian families from grief, financial burden and to help the GDP grow,” he said. D.V.S. Somaraju, ED of SLG hospitals, said that the PM AtmaNirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana with the proposed outlay of ₹64,180 crore over a period six years, along with the total proposed spending of ₹2.23 lakh crore is likely to provide the much-needed impetus to the health sector.

“Indian healthcare is moving in the right direction, but needs government and investment support to speed up the process of providing best possible healthcare across the country,” he said.