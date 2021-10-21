Telangana

Corporate hospitals lure with ads

With corporate hospitals starting to float ads urging people to register their children’s names for COVID-19 vaccination, the rush for slot booking may return in the State.

Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao said on Wednesday that vaccines for children in the age group of 12-18 years might start in two to three weeks. Training for the same has begun.

Ahead of the launch of vaccination, a few corporate hospitals in Hyderabad are putting in efforts to draw the crowd. In one of the advertisements, a phone number has been given for registration with the child’s name and contact number. The hospital has promised to get back soon after the government gives permission.

Dr. Rao added that jabs for children would be given free by the government.


