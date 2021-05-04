Corporate hospitals expect vaccine in two weeks

HYDERABAD:

04 May 2021 22:45 IST

Heads of most corporate hospitals in Hyderabad said that they were expecting COVID vaccine doses in one or two weeks.

They have been trying to procure the doses at least as people who took the first dose at private hospitals have questioned why was second dose not kept in reserve. Besides, there have been constant enquiries about when are they going to start offering first dose.

Sources in the Telangana Health department said that two corporate hospitals in the city had some doses with them. But the rest were still communicating with the vaccine manufacturing firms.

“It would have been better if some channel was established for all the hospitals to place the orders. Now, we are on our own,” said head of a corporate hospital.

“We are hoping to get some doses in two weeks,” said another hospital’s CEO.