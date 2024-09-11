ADVERTISEMENT

Corporate education for every poor student: Bhatti 

Updated - September 11, 2024 09:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reiterated the government’s priority to education sector, and the work on integrated residential schools for every constituency and proposed Young India Skill University.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The State government is working towards providing top quality education, on the line of corporate education, to every poor student,” he said on Wednesday while addressing a review meeting with top education officials.

He inspected prototype designs of the integrated residential schools and buildings of Skill University. He asked officials about land acquisition in each of the constituencies for setting up the new facility.

Asserting that the government believes spending on education as a future investment and as means to change standards of living, Mr. Vikramarka said that the target of ensuring high quality education for students from Dalit, tribal and weaker sections will be met through integrated residential schools.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham, Secretary (SC Gurukuls) Alagu Varshini, Tribal Welfare Commissioner Sarath, Secretary (BC Gurukuls) Saidulu and Secretary K. Seetha Lakshmi participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US