Corporate education for every poor student: Bhatti 

Updated - September 11, 2024 09:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reiterated the government’s priority to education sector, and the work on integrated residential schools for every constituency and proposed Young India Skill University.

“The State government is working towards providing top quality education, on the line of corporate education, to every poor student,” he said on Wednesday while addressing a review meeting with top education officials.

He inspected prototype designs of the integrated residential schools and buildings of Skill University. He asked officials about land acquisition in each of the constituencies for setting up the new facility.

Asserting that the government believes spending on education as a future investment and as means to change standards of living, Mr. Vikramarka said that the target of ensuring high quality education for students from Dalit, tribal and weaker sections will be met through integrated residential schools.

Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham, Secretary (SC Gurukuls) Alagu Varshini, Tribal Welfare Commissioner Sarath, Secretary (BC Gurukuls) Saidulu and Secretary K. Seetha Lakshmi participated.

Published - September 11, 2024 09:09 pm IST

