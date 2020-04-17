Coronavirus | Woman from Telangana’s Mancherial district tests positive after death

Mancherial district had its first COVID-19 positive case after a 48-year-old woman from Mutharaopet village in Chennur mandal tested positive following her death. She died on April 14 while being taken to Hyderabad for treatment after coming to know about the symptoms.
The district administration put into quarantine 13 of her primary contacts in the village even as her habitation was declared a red zone. Joint team will now undertake survey of the whole area.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.