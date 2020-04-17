Coronavirus | Woman from Telangana’s Mancherial district tests positive after death

Mancherial district had its first COVID-19 positive case after a 48-year-old woman from Mutharaopet village in Chennur mandal tested positive following her death. She died on April 14 while being taken to Hyderabad for treatment after coming to know about the symptoms.

The district administration put into quarantine 13 of her primary contacts in the village even as her habitation was declared a red zone. Joint team will now undertake survey of the whole area.