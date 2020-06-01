Coronavirus | Vehicles stranded as A.P. continues curbs

Vijayawada/Hyderabad

01 June 2020 22:56 IST

All those coming to State should get e-pass, says A.P DGP, while Telangana allows inter-State travel

Andhra Pradesh Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang has said there will be no relaxation of current restrictions on inter-State travel by road.

While several States, including neighbouring Telangana, have lifted restrictions as per the guidelines of the fifth phase of the lockdown, Andhra Pradesh has decided not to open the borders.

In a late night release on Sunday, Mr. Sawang said all those coming to the State have to get an e-pass from the Spandana portal (spandana.ap.gov.in).

He said those coming from places with low incidence of COVID-19 cases had to undergo home quarantine for seven days and those coming from high incidence areas had to undergo seven-day institutional quarantine. They would then be tested and further advised seven-day home quarantine if tests came out negative. He said any decision on the relaxation of inter-State movement would be announced.

The State Department of Health and Family Welfare said all persons entering the State would be tested at border checkposts.

Prior approval must

Meanwhile, passengers from Telangana on their way to Andhra Pradesh were left stranded at the border checkposts like Garikapadu. Long queues of vehicles were seen at the border checkposts on Monday as Andhra Pradesh had made entry by road conditional and insisted that passengers obtain prior approval from the authorities concerned.

The Andhra Pradesh police are said to be informing the people about continuance of the restrictions through social media handles like Twitter.

No formalities

The Telangana government has announced its resolve to lift the restrictions on inter-State movement of passenger vehicles. Though the government is yet to take a decision on allowing inter-State movement of buses operated by the TSRTC and private operators, it has allowed vehicles coming into the State without insisting on following any formalities.

The decision on allowing inter-State buses is likely to take some more time as the government is reportedly of the view that allowing buses from the neighbouring States where the incidence of the virus is high would not augur well to Telangana.