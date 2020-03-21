Telangana

Coronavirus | U.S.-returnee with ‘home quarantine’ stamp de-boarded at Aler station

The software professional was stamped at Hyderabad airport and then boarded the Adilabad-Tirupati Krishna Express before passengers alerted the railway authorities

A 29-year-old software professional, who returned from the United States, and was on the Adilabad-Tirupati Krishna Express (17406) on Saturday morning was de-boarded by Railway authorities at Aler railway station in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district after passengers noticed a ‘home quarantine’ stamp on his hand.

The man arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad at 2.45 a.m. and proceeded to Secunderabad railway station to catch the train at 5.45 a.m.

According to the police, he was in a general compartment and was to get down at Dornakal railway station in Mahbubabad district, to get to his village.

Aler police officials quoted his fellow passengers as saying that “he kept telling us not to sit close and that he was not well.”

Passengers in the compartment panicked after they saw the ‘home quarantine stamp’ on his hand. Soon, one of them alerted the Railway Helpline for action.

The police also quoted the software professional as saying that he tested negative for the coronavirus, stamped with ‘home quarantine’ at RGIA and that’s why he was heading home.

At around 7.35 a.m., when the train stopped at Aler station, the police along with medical and revenue officials inspected his documents, and soon placed him in an ambulance and shifted him to Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad, for isolation.

