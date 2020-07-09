Coronavirus | Union Minister seeks help for Telangana

Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday petitioned Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and sought continued medical assistance to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in Telangana. The State government has come under criticism for not conducting enough tests.
Also read: COVID-19 | Hyderabad doctor goes down fighting
Mr. Reddy apprised the Health Minister of the increasing number of cases and urged him to continue the support of the Ministry to the State by providing required medical assistance such as N95 Masks, PPE Kits, ventilators etc.
Mr. Reddy is a Lok Sabha member from the Secunderabad constituency in Telangana.
Later speaking to reporters, Mr. Reddy said the State’s tally of tests per million population was far lower than that of other States and the national average, and it also had a higher positivity rate.
“There is no dearth of laboratories for conducting the tests for COVID-19, only few of them are actually functioning properly,” he said.
He added that the Centre had released ₹224 crore to the State under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and ₹215 crore had been provided by the Health Ministry as COVID-19 assistance.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath