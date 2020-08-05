Telangana

Coronavirus testing centre inaugurated at Siddipet

Minister T. Harish Rao inaugurating a rapid test centre for coronavirus at RVM Hospital in Lakshmakkapally village of Mulugu mandal in Siddipet district.

Do not go to corporate hospitals, says Harish Rao

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao urged the public to get tested if any symptoms of coronavirus became evident .

Inaugurating RTPCR corona testing centre along with Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy at RVM Hospital in Lakshmakkapally village of Mulugu mandal on Wednesday, Mr. Harish Rao said that the government is going to start these centres in all the districts. He has also informed that a testing centre will also be established at Government Medical College at Siddipet after all the permissions were accorded.

“If required, people from neighbouring villages should come and get tested here. RVM Hospital has been extended many free services in COVID-19 treatment. Do not go to corporate hospitals. About 5,000 rapid testing kits are being made available in the district. Coronavirus is not a dreaded virus and patients can be treated if all precautions are taken,” said Mr. Harish Rao while addressing a gathering.

The Minister thanked RVM Hospital chairman Yakaiah for getting permission from Indian Council for Medical Research to establish a testing centre.

