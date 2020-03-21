Telangana

Coronavirus | Telangana to close borders with Maharashtra for 24 hours from 6 a.m. on March 22

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with Health Minister Eatala Rajender addressing media conference on COVID-19, in Hyderabad on Saturday, 21/03/2020

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with Health Minister Eatala Rajender addressing media conference on COVID-19, in Hyderabad on Saturday, 21/03/2020   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

The borders with Maharashtra covering the Nizamabad, Adilabad, Nirmal, and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts will be closed.

As a precautionary measure to prevent COVID-19, the Telangana government has decided not to allow traffic from Maharsahtra for 24 hours. The 24-hours isolation will begin from 6 a.m. on March 22. The borders with Maharashtra covering the Nizamabad, Adilabad, Nirmal, and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts will be closed.

People staying near the borders are requested to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ as well as the 24-hours self isolation and cooperate for the Telangana government.

The borders, sub-roads and other thoroughfares will be closed. Private vehicles, travel operators, autos and RTC buses are requested not to enter into Telangana from 6 a.m. on March 22 to 6 a.m. on March 23.

Task Force teams have been arranged to restrict the entry of vehicles.

However, there will be relaxation from self isolation for emergency services such as ambulances, milk vans, vehicles carrying medicines and media personnel.

The article has been edited to say Telangana is closing borders only with Maharashtra. The earlier version erroneously stated that borders with all neighbouring States will be closed. The error is regretted.

