Coronavirus | Telangana reviews its oxygen supply

Hyderabad

11 July 2020 23:05 IST

Teams will inspect hospitals and dealers, check black marketing

The Telangana government has decided to form joint teams of officials to carry out inspections, among other measures, to check black marketing of oxygen cylinders.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with officials, including the police, on Friday, to review the supply of oxygen to hospitals.

It was decided in the meeting to form joint teams and take other measures, following complaints of black marketing of oxygen cylinders leading to a possible shortage in supply to hospitals, an official press release said.

Advertising

Advertising

The joint teams would comprise officials from the Drug Control Administration, Task Force of Hyderabad City Police, Director of Public Health, and Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives.

The teams will inspect hospitals and dealers to assess whether sale and utilisation of oxygen cylinders were in conformity with the guidelines, and initiate prosecution in case of any violations.

It was decided at the meeting to advise all the hospitals treating COVID-19 patients to go in for cryogenic liquid oxygen tanks/vessels to avoid bottlenecks due to usage of cylinders, the release said.

Traders holding stock of oxygen cylinders shall possess a licence from competent authorities, failing which they will also be prosecuted under the Explosives Act, it said.

The Hyderabad Commissioner of Police stated that the Commissioners’ Task Force had commenced action and that two cases had already been booked.