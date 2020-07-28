Coronavirus | Telangana reports 1,610 new cases, releases data about availability of beds in hospitals

Significant details sought by people, such as availability of beds for COVID-19 patients in private hospitals, were mentioned in the media bulletin issued by Telangana Health Department on Tuesday. List of containment zones in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other districts in the State, age and gender wise distribution of positive cases, and other details were mentioned too.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the State reached 57,142 as 1,610 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. A total of 15,839 samples were tested on Monday. Results of 809 samples are awaited.

The new 1,610 cases includes 531 from GHMC, 172 from Rangareddy, 152 from Warangal Urban and 113 from Medchal Malkajgiri. Of the total 57,142 cases, 13,753 are active cases, 42,909 have recovered, and 480 have died. Around 8,479 people with COVID-19 are under home or institutional isolation.

New format

The bulletin issued on Tuesday morning carried some details that were sought by people for the past many months. Beds available for COVID-19 patients in government hospitals were mentioned in the past few days’ bulletins. However, in the bulletin issued on Tuesday, availability of beds in private hospitals too was mentioned.

Altogether, availability of beds for COVID-19 patients in 55 private hospitals are listed according to 1) Regular beds 2) Oxygen beds 3) ICU beds. As per the details in the bulletin, there were 339 ICU beds, 466 oxygen beds, and 660 regular beds vacant at the private hospitals. This raises questions on why some of the hospitals told people that beds were not available in their health facility.

List of containment zones in GHMC, and other districts is mentioned. In case of GHMC, there are a total of 92 containment zones. They are mentioned according to circles and localities in six GHMC zones. There are 31 containment zones in Charminar, 14 in Khairatabad , 23 in Secunderabad, 10 in Serlingampally, nine in Kukatpally, and five in LB Nagar.

Though it was mentioned that 46.13% of deaths are due to COVID-19, and remaining 53.87% are due to co-morbidities, the total number of deaths is not mentioned leaving some ambiguity. Till July 27, 480 COVID-19 patients have died. It remained unclear whether the total deaths considered to calculate the percentage is 480, or if 46.13% deaths are 480.