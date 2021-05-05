Coronavirus | Telangana records 6,361 COVID-19 cases

Over 50 deaths a day continue to be reported as 51 COVID-19 patients died on May 4.

Telangana recorded 6,361 COVID-19 cases on May 4. While 77,435 tests were performed, results of 3,882 were awaited. From the past six days (April 29 to May 4), around 77,000 samples were examined in a day.

Over 50 deaths a day continue to be reported as 51 COVID-19 patients died on May 4.

The highest of 1,225 cases were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 423 from Rangareddy, 422 from Medchal Malkajgiri. The lowest of 34 cases were from Narayanpet, 35 each from Nirmal and Mulugu.

From March 2, 2020 to May 4, 2021, 1,32,67,252 samples were tested and 4,69,722 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total, 77,704 were active cases, 3,89,491 have recovered, and 2,527 have died.