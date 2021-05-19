Coronavirus | Telangana CM’s visit to Gandhi Hospital infuses confidence among patients

His visit comes amidst a growing demand from the opposition and civil society, that he directly monitor the situation on COVID-19 treatment

To reach out to the COVID-19 patients and provide with confidence to the medical staff involved in treating them, Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao made his first visit to the Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday and spent an hour interacting with the patients and doctors.

His visit comes amidst a growing demand from the opposition and civil society, that he directly monitor the situation on COVID-19 treatment and get first hand information on the facilities on offer and problems faced by the patients.

He spent over an hour visiting the ICU, Emergency, Out Patient and General wards where the coronavirus patients were being treated. While enquiring about the facilities, the Chief Minister assured patients that they would receive the best treatment possible. He also enquired about the quality of food available at the hospital.

Several patients got emotional, pouring out their woes to Mr. Rao. In turn, he told them that the virus will be conquered with good treatment and self-confidence. He said the patients were in good hands and they should not be worried as the doctors were doing their best. Mr. Rao also responded to some of the queries raised by the patients and gave instructions to the medical officers to solve the same.

The Chief Minister also complimented the senior doctors, junior doctors and nurses for offering services to the patients while putting their own lives at risk.

“In these difficult times you are doing a great job. Continue the services and contact me with your problems and I will extend all the co-operation,” he assured them. He also instructed medical and health officials to send proposals on the problems of the junior doctors and nurses for immediate redressal.

In the backdrop of the State government’s decision to set up oxygen plants in all government hospitals, Mr. Rao examined the oxygen plant set up at the Gandhi Hospital. It can supply 2000 litres of oxygen per minute. He examined the plant and questioned Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr. Raja Rao on its functioning and oxygen generation.

Minister T Harish Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) S.A.M. Rizvi, CM Secretary and Special Officer (Covid) P. Rajasekhar Reddy, DME Ramesh Reddy and Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar were among those who were present during the Chief Minister's visit.