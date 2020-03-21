Telangana

Coronavirus | Telangana borders to be closed for 24 hours from Sunday 6 a.m.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with Health Minister Eatala Rajender addressing media conference on COVID-19, in Hyderabad on Saturday, 21/03/2020

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with Health Minister Eatala Rajender addressing media conference on COVID-19, in Hyderabad on Saturday, 21/03/2020   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

However, there will be relaxation from self isolation for emergency services such as ambulances, milk vans, vehicles carrying medicines and media personnel.

As a precautionary measure to prevent COVID-19, the Telangana government has decided not to allow traffic from other States for 24 hours. The 24-hours isolation will begin from 6 a.m. on Sunday.

People staying near the borders are requested to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ as well as the 24-hours self isolation and cooperate for the Telangana government.

All the State borders, sub-roads and other thoroughfares will be closed. Private vehicles, travel operators, autos and RTC buses of neighbouring States are requested not to enter into Telangana State from 6 a.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday.

Task Force teams have been arranged which will restrict the entry of vehicles of other States on the borders.

However, there will be relaxation from self isolation for emergency services such as ambulances, milk vans, vehicles carrying medicines and media personnel.

Private travel operators running their services to Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam and other places from Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and other States are requested to cooperate, the officials said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Telangana
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 5:15:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/coronavirus-telangana-borders-to-be-closed-for-24-hours-from-sunday-6-am/article31128328.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY