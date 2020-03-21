Coronavirus | Telangana borders to be closed for 24 hours from Sunday 6 a.m.

As a precautionary measure to prevent COVID-19, the Telangana government has decided not to allow traffic from other States for 24 hours. The 24-hours isolation will begin from 6 a.m. on Sunday.

People staying near the borders are requested to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ as well as the 24-hours self isolation and cooperate for the Telangana government.

All the State borders, sub-roads and other thoroughfares will be closed. Private vehicles, travel operators, autos and RTC buses of neighbouring States are requested not to enter into Telangana State from 6 a.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday.

Task Force teams have been arranged which will restrict the entry of vehicles of other States on the borders.

However, there will be relaxation from self isolation for emergency services such as ambulances, milk vans, vehicles carrying medicines and media personnel.

Private travel operators running their services to Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam and other places from Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and other States are requested to cooperate, the officials said.