Coronavirus | Surge in cases continue in Telangana

07 August 2020 15:47 IST

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation continued to contribute the bulk of the positive cases.

There seems to be no respite from the spike in the number of people testing positive to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) with the State registering over 2,000 fresh cases for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

The State registered 2,207 new cases of Covid-19, the highest since the first case was reported on March 2, on Thursday taking the total number of affected persons to 75,257. Twelve persons succumbed to the virus during the day and the fatalities reached 601, breaching the 600 mark. The total number of active cases as on Thursday stood at 21,417 with 1,136 people being cured taking the cumulative number of cured persons to 53,239.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation continued to contribute the bulk of the positive cases with 532 reported on Thursday. Rangareddy with 196 and Medchal-Malkajgiri (136) abutting the State Capital continued to report cases in excess of 100 while Warangal Urban district is turning out to be a major contributor with 142 cases. Kamareddy (96), Karimnagar (93), Nizamabad (89), Jogulamba-Gadwal (87) and Khammam (85) are among the districts which are showing a gradual increase in the number of positive cases of late.

According to the bulletin issued by the government, 23,495 swab samples had been collected on Thursday taking the total number of samples collected to 5.66 lakh. The number of tests conducted per million reached 15,271 and reports of 1,539 swab samples that are collected during the day are still awaited. The bulletin said 17,907 beds out of the 20,396 available were vacant. Of these, 11,581 were regular beds, 4,430 oxygen beds and another 1,896 were ICU beds.