Coronavirus sample collection centre

A special centre has been established at the Government General Hospital to collect coronavirus samples and it is the first one outside Hyderabad in the State, according to Collector C. Narayana Reddy.

It was so designed that it would be very safe from contracting the virus by doctors and paramedics and was set up within five days. Municipal Commissioner Jitesh V. Patil and GGH Superintendent M. Nageswar Rao made very good efforts to give a perfect shape to it, said the Collector.

“There is no chance for patients to touch or encounter one another and samples would be taken from them at different points. Gloves which were arranged from outside the glassed cubicles would be sanitized from time to time. Those medical staff who takes samples would feel safe and secured,” he added.