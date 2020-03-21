Coronavirus | Primary contact tests positive in Telangana

Hyderabad The first case where a primary contact who contracted COVID-19 in Telangana was confirmed on Saturday.
A 35-year-old man from Hyderabad contracted it from a patient (14th patient in Telangana) who tested positive on March 18. The 14th patient traveled from Dubai to Hyderabad on March 14 and developed symptoms on March 17.
He was isolated and tested and results showed he tested positive for COVID-19. The people who came in contact with him were isolated, including the 35-year-old male (patient No.20) and samples were collected. The 20th patient too tested positive.
Besides him, a 33-year old male, unconnected to the two above, who works in a cruise liner in USA, too tested positive on Saturday. He came from Dubai. With this, the total number of cases in the State increased to 21.
