COVID-19 | Peddapalli declared virus-free

Collector Sikta Patnaik announced Peddapalli as COVID-19 virus-free district after declaring the two containment zones as free zones in Ramagundam coal belt region on Friday.

The Collector along with Ramagundam legislator Korukanti Chander and Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana visited the containment zones in Annapurna Colony and GM Colony in Ramagundam Municipal Corporation limits and declared them as free zones. It may be recalled that the district administration announced containment of Annapurna Colony on April 3 following a markaz returnee testing COVID-19 positive, and on April 6 — GM Colony was also declared ‘red zone’ after another Delhi returnee tested positive.

Both the positive cases were treated in Gandhi Hospital and they were tested negative after 14 days treatment. Now, the district has no virus related cases and has been included in the green zone.

Talking to newsmen, the Collector said that the containment zones have been removed and freed up the entire district. However, the lockdown and curfew would be enforced strictly to avoid possible spread of the virus in the district till May 7. The fight against the virus has not ended and it would continue for some more days, she said and appealed to the people to wear face masks, maintain social distancing, wash hands regularly and use of sanitisers etc.

Appreciating people for supporting the district administration in controlling the spread of the deadly virus, she thanked the police machinery, Medical and Health department officials, and the sanitation staff.

Ramagundam legislator K Chander wanted the police officials to maintain the checkpost on the district borders and strictly screen new entrants. He also advised the police to keep a close surveillance on the migrant labourers and others entering the district through forests and villages by foot. He wanted people to alert the authorities if they notice any suspected virus case in any part of the district.

Mayor B Anil Kumar, Deputy Mayor Abishek Rao, Municipal Commissioner Vijay Kumar and others were also present.