Coronavirus cases in Telangana on decline

Threat from virus has not passed yet

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Telangana are on the decline. In October, when 40,000 to 42,000 samples were examined in a day, over 1,400 positive cases were detected, and over 1.500 people tested positive when over 45,000 samples were tested. However, the cases in correlation with tests started to decline from November 20. Thereon, when over 42,000 samples were tested, less than a 1,000 cases were detected.

On Saturday, 46,280 samples were put to test and 805 were found to have the coronavirus.

In the past six days, from November 23-28, the highest of 47,593 samples were put to test on November 24, and 993 tested positive.

However, the threat from virus has not passed yet. Officials in the Health department on multiple occasions have alerted people about possibility of another surge in cases if precautions are not maintained. Campaigning for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections is the latest opportunity for the virus to spread as large number of people gathered for rallies and did not maintain six-feet distance. Many did not wear masks either.

The new 805 cases on Saturday include 131 from GHMC limits, 82 from Medchal- Malkajgiri and 58 from Rangareddy. The lowest of two cases were reported from Narayanpet and three from Jangaon. Four more COVID patients died.

So far, 2,69,223 have been detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 10,490 are active, 2,57,278 have recovered, and 1,455 have died.