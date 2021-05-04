COVID-19 | At 59 fatalities, daily toll hits new record in Telangana

HYDERABAD

04 May 2021 19:18 IST

Telangana logs 6,876 new COVID cases; testing remains low

The State recorded 59 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, the highest daily toll since the outbreak of the pandemic. The number of coronavirus-related fatalities, according to official figures, was in single digit since October 8 last year, but that changed post April 15 as the second wave of the pandemic started to intensify.

From April 26, more than 50 deaths a day had become the norm, barring on May 2, when it stood at 49. The total number of deaths in Telangana so far is 2,476.

Meanwhile, daily testing continues to be below the 80,000-mark since April 28. On Monday, a total of 70,961 samples were examined, leading to the detection of 6,876 new infections. With the results of 3,864 persons awaited, the test positivity rate for the day hovered around 10%.

The highest of 1,029 cases were detected in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 502 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 402 in Nalgonda and 387 from Rangareddy. The lowest of 29 cases were logged in Narayanpet while Medak posted 30 infections.

So far, the State has tested more than 1.31 crore samples, and the overall case tally stands at 4,63,361. The number of active cases came down marginally from more than 80,000 in the past few days to 79,520 on Monday with 7,432 persons recovering, putting the total recoveries at 3,81,365.