‘Corona yagna’ performed at Yadadri balalayam

Priests and temple executive officer N. Geeta of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Yadagirigutta here, performed prayers and yagna, “to liberate humanity from COVID-19” on Monday.
Officials said the instruction for the special yagna came from the Commissioner, Endowments Department. “Sri Sudarshana Narasimha homam along with Danwantari homam, as a cure for corona disease and to liberate the entire humanity from it, were performed as per directions,” according to a statement issued here.
