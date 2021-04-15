Corona cases on the rise in Medak

MEDAK

15 April 2021 20:25 IST

Sangareddy too reported a surge in infection

The second wave of coronavirus infection has been spreading fast and the number of infections is rising to alarming levels.

As many as four deaths — Manne Srisailam (50), S. Anand Paul (65), B. Baalagangaiah (68) and M. Venkatesham (50) — were reported due to COVID-19 in Medak district on Thursday alone.

In addition, 325 positive cases were reported in the district with highest number of 39 cases reported at Reddyapally primary health centre (PHC) centre followed by 36 at Kowdipally, 27 cases at Community Health Centre at Ramayampet and 25 cases at PHC Chegunta.

Coming to Sangareddy district a total of 153 positive case were reported with zero deaths. More corona cases are being reported in Narayankhed area. According to sources some families attended a marriage function in neighbouring Maharashtra resulting in the increase of number of positive cases being reported from that area.

Meanwhile, some 4,000 people got vaccinated across Sangareddy district on Thursday, according to District Medical and Health Officer Gayatri Devi.