Corning, Telangana govt. sign MoU to strengthen workforce in advanced manufacturing and chemical engineering technologies

Continuing the spree of signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), the Telangana government signed an MoU with Corning Incorporated to collaborate on skilling and innovation initiatives aimed at strengthening the State’s workforce and advancing technological innovation in key industries here.

The MoU was signed in New York on Wednesday between the Corning leadership team led by Ronald Verkleeren, senior vice-president, Emerging Innovations Group, and the State official team led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Minister for Industries D. Sridhar Babu. Corning is a global leader in materials science.

During their discussions with the Chief Minister, Corning introduced its cutting-edge Corning Advanced-Flow Reactors (AFR) technology. The MoU enables Corning and Telangana to collaborate on designing and implementing programmes focused on skilling the local workforce in advanced manufacturing and chemical engineering technologies. This will help Telangana’s talent pool remain competitive on a global scale, aligning with the State’s vision of becoming a hub for cutting-edge research and development in pharmaceutical and chemical sectors.

Expressing confidence in Mr. Revanth Reddy’s vision to foster an environment conducive to industrial and economic growth, the Corning leadership expressed its desire to strengthen its partnership and participation in the Flow Chemistry Technology (FCT) hub, a collaborative initiative of the Government of Telangana, with Dr. Reddy’s Limited, Laurus Pharma Limited, and University of Hyderabad.

Officials said that Corning expressed its gratitude to the Telangana government for its unwavering support in establishing a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical glass tubing facility. This facility, set to commence production in mid-2025, will enhance the availability of high-quality glass tubing for the pharmaceutical packaging industry. By integrating Corning’s innovative velocity glass-coating technology, the facility is expected to bolster productivity and operational efficiencies for Telangana’s rapidly expanding pharmaceutical sector.