Cops looking for ‘Bholu’ in call centre fraud

Hyderabad

03 December 2021 09:53 IST

Now, the cyber crime police of Cyberabad Commissionerate are looking for Bholu from New Delhi, who supplied classified data of RBL Bank customers to the recently busted fake call centres.

Speaking to The Hindu, an official said that if they arrest Bholu, they can literally know who was the bank employee leaking the customer data. “After getting information from the insider, Bholu used to supply that data to Deepak Chaudhary, who shared it with his gang members to call the customers and dupe them,” he said. Bholu reportedly lives in Dwaraka area in the national capital.

He said one RBL Bank employee used to take photographs of the customer detail sheets (papers) and send them to Bholu, who used to forward the images to Chaudhary after receiving huge amount.

“It is a big fraud. That bank employee who is yet to be identified and arrested, played a crucial role in leaking the data. They looted thousands of credit cardholders for crores,” the officer said.

The police also suspect that more data was leaked from a Direct Sale Agency, which was in tie-up with the banks for making calls to the customers to take their details and forward them to bank.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police M.Stephen Raveendra said Rajini Chaudhary and Komal Chaudhary, sisters of Deepak Chaudhary, were still at large. Teams were deployed to nab them.