Copious inflows into major Krishna Basin projects help hydel generation

HYDERABAD

The current water year (2024-25) is proving to be bountiful for all major projects in the Krishna Basin in the two Telugu States, thanks mainly to copious rains in the catchment areas of the main river course and its tributaries in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the two upstream States, despite the downstream States recording only normal rainfall.

As on Thursday evening, flood was being discharged from 39 spillway gates at Jurala, from 10 gates at Srisailam and from 26 gates at Nagarjunasagar.

Telangana has recorded just 12% more rain than normal (-19% to +19% rain against normal is technically called “normal”) though the average rainfall recorded in 7/33 districts was above normal ranging from 28% to 69% as on August 29. The remaining 26 districts have recorded “normal” rainfall ranging from +19% to -10% compared to the period normal (from June 1 to August 29).

A deeper analysis of the average rainfall recorded so far brings out the fact that over 57% (350) of a total of 612 mandals have received normal rain and 45 (7.35%) mandals have recorded deficient rainfall which ranges from -20% to -59% compared to normal. 176 (28.75%) mandals have received excess rain (+20% to +59%) and the remaining 41 (6.7%) mandals have large excess rain (+60% and above).

The uneven spread of rainfall has not only impacted minor irrigation tanks getting fresh water but cultivation of Kharif crops too to some extent as they are raised in about 109.58 lakh acres compared to 116.13 lakh acres cultivated by the same time last year.

According to the authorities of the Agriculture Department, the uneven spread of rain has impacted cotton cultivation to a large extent as it could be taken up only in 42.66 lakh acres against 60 lakh acres planned.

“Hopes of Kharif extent reaching the normal (129.32 lakh acres) now hinges mainly on paddy cultivation and it’s not impossible with major projects in the Krishna Basin getting surplus by August 1 itself assuring water to the ayacut, though most of the projects in the Godavari Basin are yet to become surplus so far,” a senior official said explaining the impact of uneven spread of rains.

Surplus flows into Jurala, Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala have helped Telangana generate 235.8 million units of energy in July and 1,154.52 MU in August so far (in 28 days).

Last year, only 317.39 MU hydel generation was possible at these projects. In 2022 August it was 1,331.7 MU, in 2021 August it was 1,129.25 MU and in 2020 August it was 762.9 MU.