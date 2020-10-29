Coordinated steps to be taken to protect wildlife

Workshop conducted for officials’ from Godavari basin in States of Maharashtra, Telangana and Chhattisgarh

High ranking officials from the Forest and Police departments of Telangana, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh participated in a one-day workshop on forest protection, timber smuggling, tiger conservation, growth of wildlife habitats and inter-State coordination at Bhupalapally on Thursday.

The officials have decided with the common aim of protecting Godavari river basin, wildlife conservation and prevention of timber smuggling.

The discussions mainly focused on the measures already being taken up at the Tadoba, Indravati and Kawal tiger reserves, as well as the measures that have to be taken up in view of increasing number of migrating tigers.

Resolutions have been taken up for tightening security, setting up control rooms on both sides, increasing vigilance through joint patrolling, meeting frequently, creating WhatsApp groups with joint executives of the states, and setting up of base camps in requisite areas to crack down upon timber smuggling.

Tiger sighting at Mulugu, Bhupalapally and Pedddapally areas has assumed importance in the meeting, and Inspector General of Forest (IGF), NTCA regional office, N.S.Murali has assured more funds to the Telangana Forest department in view of the possibility of development of forests where the tiger has made its appearance.

PCCF and Head of Forest Forces R.Sobha represented the State, while Chief Conservator M.J. Akbar of Warangal Range presided as the coordinator of the workshop. Mulugu District Collector Krishna Aditya, Bhupalpally Collector Abdul Azim, administrative officials of the Godavari Basin districts in three states, police and project directors of the Tadoba, Indravati, and Kawal Tiger Reserves and Forest officials from 13 districts participated in the workshop.