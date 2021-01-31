Cooperate with I-T officials for village development: Harish Rao

SANGAREDDY

31 January 2021 23:56 IST

Minister inaugurates Gandhi Seva Centre, Rythu Vedika

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao called upon villagers to cooperate for village development taken up by income tax (I-T) officials.

Participating in several programmes held at Gonglur village of Pulkal mandal along with MP B.B. Patil and MLA Ch. Kranthi Kiran on Sunday, Mr. Harish Rao said that I-T officials have adopted the village and taking up several developmental activities and now it was the turn of villagers to cooperate.

He inaugurated Gandhi Seva Centre, constructed at a cost of ₹12 lakh, by the tax officials. He also examined the proposals for construction of a mini tank bund in the village.

“I-T officials coming to the village and taking up developmental activities, despite being busy, is appreciable. They are spending their time and money for the village. Peddacheruvu in the village is being developed as a mini tank bund. I appreciate the villagers for producing Manjeera surf and soaps with the help of these officials. I am sanctioning a grinding machine to prepare pulses. Sell best quality pulses with the brand name of Manjeera and compete with open market,” said Mr. Harish Rao while addressing the villagers in a meeting.

Later in the day, the Minister inaugurated a Rythu Vedika, visited a temple and offered prayers.

I-T Chief Principal Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Mahapatra said that village development had started with self help groups and they have become leaders. He said that village development was possible only with villagers’ active participation.

Earlier in the day, the I-T officials met Mr. Harish Rao at the Collectorate, where the latter explained about Kaleshwaram, Mission Bhagiratha, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and other welfare schemes being implemented in the State.

Collector M. Hanumantha Rao, Additional Collector Rajarshi Shah, Deputy Commissioner Sudhakar Nayak and others were present.