‘Cooperate for distributary pipelines’

March 25, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - NIZAMABAD

Prashanth Reddy urges farmers

The Hindu Bureau

Roads and Building Minister V Prashanth Reddy called upon farmers to cooperate with the government in laying distributary pipelines for supply of irrigation water stating that it would give new life to thousands of farmers.

Mr. Prashanth Reddy examined the ongoing works under package of 21 A of Kaleshwaram project in Balkonda constituency on Saturday and interacted with farmers benefiting with irrigation. He moved in the fields for about four hours from 10 a.m.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is committed to providing irrigation for every acre in the state and efforts are in that direction. Irrigation would be supplied to about 71,000 acres in Balkonda constituecy under package 21A. Water would be supplied for about 4,500 acres through 448 water distributary chambers in 15 days,” said Mr. Prashanth Reddy.

