HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Cooperate for distributary pipelines’

Prashanth Reddy urges farmers

March 25, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - NIZAMABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Roads and Building Minister V Prashanth Reddy called upon farmers to cooperate with the government in laying distributary pipelines for supply of irrigation water stating that it would give new life to thousands of farmers.

Mr. Prashanth Reddy examined the ongoing works under package of 21 A of Kaleshwaram project in Balkonda constituency on Saturday and interacted with farmers benefiting with irrigation. He moved in the fields for about four hours from 10 a.m.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is committed to providing irrigation for every acre in the state and efforts are in that direction. Irrigation would be supplied to about 71,000 acres in Balkonda constituecy under package 21A. Water would be supplied for about 4,500 acres through 448 water distributary chambers in 15 days,” said Mr. Prashanth Reddy.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.