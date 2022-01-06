Cooler nights as temperatures fall in State

HYDERABAD

06 January 2022 21:49 IST

Nights have become cooler again across Telangana with the lowest temperature recorded being 10 degrees at Reddypalle, Rangareddy district. Within the GHMC, it has been 11.7 degree C and 12 degree C at Rajendranagar.

Mainly dry weather and minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 14-17 degree C while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 27-30 degree C. Medak with 14.3 degree C and Adilabad at 14.6 degree C are among the other cold places.

City temperature too has come down with day temperatures being two degrees below normal at 21.1 degree C and a minimum of 11.7 degree C which has been a good five degrees below normal. Forecast is generally cloudy sky with maximum temperature to be around 21 degree C and a minimum of 12 degree C with a chance of drizzle or rain, as per the bulletins by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and TS Development Planning Society on Thursday.

