Cooler nights as temperatures fall in State
Nights have become cooler again across Telangana with the lowest temperature recorded being 10 degrees at Reddypalle, Rangareddy district. Within the GHMC, it has been 11.7 degree C and 12 degree C at Rajendranagar.
Mainly dry weather and minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 14-17 degree C while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 27-30 degree C. Medak with 14.3 degree C and Adilabad at 14.6 degree C are among the other cold places.
City temperature too has come down with day temperatures being two degrees below normal at 21.1 degree C and a minimum of 11.7 degree C which has been a good five degrees below normal. Forecast is generally cloudy sky with maximum temperature to be around 21 degree C and a minimum of 12 degree C with a chance of drizzle or rain, as per the bulletins by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and TS Development Planning Society on Thursday.