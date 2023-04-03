ADVERTISEMENT

Cool roofing to be mandatory for several kinds of structures

April 03, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Retrofitting will be optional in all the non-residential buildings for the coming three years, according to the Cool Roof Policy of the government

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Information Technology, industries and Municipal Administration K. T. Rama Rao along with Special Chief Secretary of MA&UD Arvind Kumar, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and others at the launch of Telangana’s Cool Roof Policy aimed at reducing the urban heat island impact and heat stress and also in the process saving on CO2 emissions and saving energy, in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The government, through the announcement of its cool roofing policy, has made it mandatory for certain kinds of buildings, and optional for certain others.

Structures where cool roofing is mandatory, including government, non-residential and commercial buildings, irrespective of site area or built up area, residential buildings where the plot size is 600 square yards or above, and in all the government assisted housing schemes.

It will be optional for residential buildings with plot size below 600 square yards, and buildings with rooftop solar systems installed. Retrofitting will be optional in all the non-residential buildings for the coming three years, the policy document states.

The cool roof policy will be applicable in Telangana for five years from now, to be reviewed by the MA&UD department as and when required. GHMC will be the nodal agency for the city, HMDA for the Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration area other than GHMC, and DTCP for the rest of the State.

TS-bPASS will be the vehicle through which the policy will be implemented, in that, the cool roofing clause will be incorporated into the TSECBC which is already integrated into the system for issue of building permissions. The commercial buildings that are not covered under TSECBC, yet come into the purview of cool roof policy, will be checked for compliance at the time of issue of occupancy certificate.

The policy document mentions that indoor temperatures could be reduced by 2.1 to 4.3 degrees through the use of cool roofing technology, resulting in 20 % saving in energy costs. It suggested three types of cool roofing, including coated cool roofs, membrane cool roofs, and tiled cool roofs. Coated cool roofs are paints, acrylic polymers, or plastic technology which keep the heat away by increasing the ‘Solar Reflective Index’. Membrane cool roofs involve use of pre-fabricated material such as PVC or bitumen in the form of membranes or sheeting.

Tiled cool roofs, as the name suggests, involve application of high albedo ceramic mosaic tiles, or shingle tiles on the existing roof.

An inter-departmental committee comprising members from Energy, Roads & Buildings, Housing, DTCP, ULBs and representatives of real estate developer bodies such as CREDAI and NAREDCO, besides academic experts from institutions of repute, will be constituted by MA&UD department to lead and oversee the policy implementation, the document said.

