Cooked with compassion: activist’s free sehri initiative fills stomachs, hearts

April 08, 2023 04:56 am | Updated 01:54 am IST

Syed Mohammed
When the taraweeh in mosques comes to an end and the stream of worshippers makes its way out, activist Khalida Parveen and her team’s work begins. Preparations for sehri, the early morning meal before the fajr prayers, have to be prepared. For, batches of these meals are to be distributed free of charge to those who find it difficult to cook or have been living away from home, or simply have no other recourse.

It is 10.30 p.m. and Ms Parveen, her family, and two helpers get busy. They chop and dice vegetables, clean cauldrons and cook large amounts of rice. There are some who donate goods like oil and rice. Others offer money to buy ingredients.

“The initiative started during the pandemic,” says Ms.Parveen. “We realised that many people simply either could not cook, or store food they bought from restaurants. So, we began preparing sehri meals for them. We decided to continue the initiative this Ramzan.”

It is usually migrants and students who find themselves unable to cook meals around 3 a.m. Some are unable to store food bought from restaurants because they do not have refrigerators. 

“We started off in 2020 with 500 sehri meals. Now, since things have opened up and normalcy has been restored, the number has gone down. Despite that, students living in hostels nearby, mainly those hailing from the districts and studying in colleges in the vicinity come here. What’s more is that they are kind, and offer to volunteer to get the orders ready. They are ready to pack the meals for distribution. Given our interaction, invariably there is a bonding,” Ms.Parveen says. 

This year, she decided to change the menu. Khichdi-khatta, tahaari and khubooli-dahi are now served. “By 1 a.m. or 2 a.m., everything is done. Previously, we used plastic bags, but now we have better packaging,” she says.

