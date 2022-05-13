Convocation of trainee forest range officers

Convocation of the seventh batch of Forest Range Officer trainees was held on Friday at Telangana State Forest Academy at Dulapally.

The batch consisted of 62 officer trainees, including 17 women from North, South and North-Eastern parts of India, a statement said.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Rakesh Mohan Dobriyal participated as chief guest and inspected the guard of honour.

Mr. Dobriyal advised the officer trainees to work in team for successful results, and said FRO post is the backbone of the Forest department.