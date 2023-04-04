Convinced PM for MMTS-Phase II and Vande Bharat to Tirupati, says Kishan Reddy

April 04, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday claimed to have convinced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch the MMTS Phase-II suburban train services between Secunderabad-Medchal and Falaknuma-Umdanagar despite the State government not releasing its share of funds.

“I personally took up the issue with the Prime Minister and pleaded for the commencement of the suburban train services keeping in mind the interest of the common man and in the traffic issues,” he told a press conference at the party office. Similarly, he had sought and obtained Mr. Modi’s approval for starting the second Vande Bharat train to Tirupati. Both projects are going to be launched by the PM on April 8.

“I thank the Prime Minister for accepting both requests. have also request for the next Vande Bharat express towards Bengaluru,” he said. Mr. Modi will also be launching infrastructure works for the AIIMS-Bibinagar for which tenders have already been finalised as also the Secunderabad station modernisation and seven national highway projects during his visit.

The Minister said the proposed ₹25,000 Regional Ring Road (RRR) work can begin as soon as the State government initiates land acquisition process since the Centre had offered to fund the entire project, including 50% of the land cost estimated to cost ₹4,000 crore in total.

“Last year, the State government had allocated ₹500 crore in the budget but unfortunately, not a single paisa has been released. I once again appeal to the government to expedite the land acquisition process as RRR would propel Hyderabad’s growth and provide immense employment opportunities,” he said.

Uppal and Amberpet flyovers too were held up due to land acquisition issues and despite providing an alternate design for the latter, the government is yet to give consent, he regretted. The Centre had completed linking all the districts with the national highways save for Peddapalli and pointed out that the NH network had doubled to 5,000 km from 2,500 km till 2014. “Is it right to criticise unfairly on the social media just because it is available for free? The projects are getting delayed only because of non-cooperation from the State government,” he added.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy along with Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, TS BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders visited the Secunderabad station and interacted with the SCR officials on the arrangements for the PM’s visit. “This is an official function so we are appealing to the citizens to turn up in large numbers to welcome Mr. Modi at the Parade Grounds and for the flag off of the Vande Bharat Express towards Tirupati,” urged the party leaders.