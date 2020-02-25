Conveying a powerful message of equality

KHAMMAM

25 February 2020 00:06 IST

Bhadrachalam priest enacts ancient ritual of carrying Dalit devotee into Ranganayakulagutta temple

The spirit of equality and spiritual fervour reigned supreme at Sri Lakshmi Ranganatha Swamy temple here on Monday as it played host to Munivahana Utsavam, an ancient ritual spreading the message of equality.

The famous temple, an abode of Lord Ranganatha Swamy, at Ranganayakulagutta here was abuzz with hectic activity as hordes of devotees flocked to the temple to watch the re-enactment of the ancient ritual that originated in the historic Srirangam Ranganatha Swamy temple of Tamil Nadu, about 2,700 years ago.

The ritual involved carrying of a Dalit devotee by a priest from Bhadrachalam on his shoulders into the temple amid much fanfare.

Advertising

Advertising

The event was jointly organised by the Temples Protection Movement (TPM), Samajika Samarasatha Vedika, Sri Narsimha Vahini and various other Dharmik organisations. It was performed under the supervision of TPM convenor and Chilkur Balaji temple head priest C.S. Rangarajan.

The ritual got off to an impressive start under the aegis of Mr Rangarajan, who garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, a crusader against untouchability, in the town before leading a shobha yatra to the temple at Ranganayakulagutta here.

The streets surrounding the temple echoed with the rhythmic beats of kolatam performed by women devotees. The ancient ritual was re-enacted amid recital of melodious nadaswaram. Chants hailing Lord Ranganatha Swamy and Jai Sri Ram slogans rent the air.

Special prayers

Later, Mr Rangarajan along with the Dalit devotee and the Bhadrachalam-based priest besides a host of others offered special prayers at the flower-bedecked temple. Speaking on the occasion, he said the idea behind re-enacting the centuries-old Munivahana Seva ritual was to propagate the message of equality of all human beings before God.