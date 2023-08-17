Conventional AC spl train run as Vande Bharat Express develops snag

August 17, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

SCR was forced to run a special conventional AC train in the place of the Vande Bharat Express from Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad and also in the return direction due to a technical snag on Thursday.

The decision was taken by officials to run the scheduled train service with conventional AC coaches to accommodate all the passengers who had made their reservation by the Vande Bharat Express.

The passengers who made reservations by Train no. 20834 (Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam) Vande Bharat Express were also informed about the change in train formation through text messages. These passengers were given a choice of either boarding the special train with normal fare (thereby getting refund of difference in fare) or to cancel their tickets (thereby getting 100% refund).

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost all the passengers opted to travel by the special train, with only 24 passengers opting to cancel their tickets. The AC special train started at the regular scheduled time of Vande Bharat Train i.e., at 3 p.m. with same stoppages as that of Vande Bharat Express.

To facilitate the passengers, special help desks were arranged at the stopping stations. Regular announcements were made and additional staff were deployed at the stations to guide the passengers. Catering arrangements, on par with Vande Bharat train services were made available to all the passengers, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.