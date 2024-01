Convenors for CETs appointed

January 27, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana State Council Of Higher Education (TSCHE) has appointed the convenors for various Common Entrance Tests to be conducted in 2024 for entry into professional courses in Telangana.

Dean Kumar of JNTU Hyderabad will be convenor for TS EAPCET (formerly EAMCET) while A. Aruna Kumari will be convenor of TS PGECET.

The convenors of other CETs are S. Narsimha Chary (TS ICET – Kakatiya University), Sriram Venkatesh (TS ECET – Osmania University), B. Vijayalaxmi (TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET – Osmania University), T. Mrunalini of Mahatma Gandhi University (TS EDCET) and Rajesh Kumar (TS PECET – Satavahana University).