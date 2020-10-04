Controversy surrounds Tealngana BJP leaders

In Telangana, controversy is brewing over allegations that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s close aide K. Murali indulged in immoral activities.

The allegations were made by Karimnagar-based woman, who told a TV channel that a few BJP leaders had used her house to carry out immoral activities. These charges, which emerged close on the heels of Mr. Sanjay sacking Karimnagar district BJP president Basa Satyanarayana, deepened the controversy surrounding BJP leaders.

The backstory

Three days ago, BJP had sacked its septuagenarian leader Basa Satyanarayana and appointed Krishna Reddy from Huzurabad as the new district president. No reason was given for this unexpected decision.

However, reports started doing rounds that Mr. Satyanarayana’s sacking was connected to a video in which a man was seen semi-naked in the house of a woman. Some alleged that the man in the viral video was Mr. Satyanarayana, and hence the party was compelled to remove him to save face.

The woman, in whose house the video was recorded, told journalists that she had been in a live-in relationship with Mr. Satyanarayana for the past year. She claimed that she was unaware how the video got leaked but maintained that she had already spoken to Mr. Sanjay about Mr. Satyanarayana.

The woman also said that a BJP woman activist had come to her house in Karimnagar and spent time with Mr. Murali, who is Mr. Sanjay’s close aide. “That BJP woman activist said that unless she did so, she would not be able to rise in position in the party,” the woman told a TV journalist.

BJP reacts

Mr. Sanjay, who is an MP from Karimnagar, said serious action would be taken if any of his party activists resort to illegal activities. Speaking to The Hindu over phone from Delhi, he said, “if anyone tries to damage party’s image with issues related to their personal life, disciplinary actions would automatically follow.”