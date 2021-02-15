Controversy over tahsildar’s transfer

15 February 2021 00:07 IST

Official complained to police that Gadwal Vijayalaxmi stopped him from attending HC case proceedings

Transfer of a tahsildar a couple of days ago has raised many an eyebrow. First, the transfer of N. Srinivas Reddy took place a day after G. Vijayalaxmi with whom he had a tiff in his office last month was elected Mayor of Hyderabad.

Two, the tahsilidar was transferred after the announcement of the schedule for the election to Legislative Council from graduates constituency in spite of restrictions on transfers due to model code of conduct.

The incident in the tahsildar office took a serious turn as Mr. Reddy lodged a complaint in the police station against Ms. Vijayalaxmi saying he was obstructed from proceeding to High Court in a case.

He was immediately relieved after the new Mayor took over and asked to report in the office of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration.

Also, the model code of conducted mandated that the officials take the approval from the State election authority for effecting a transfer, but revenue associations are alleging that none of the procedures had been followed in transferring the official.

Padayatra season is here again?

It appears to be a season for undertaking padayatras for the Congress leaders. Malkajgiri Member of Parliament A. Revanth Reddy was the first to start padayatra against the central government’s farm laws claiming they are harmful to the interests of the farmers.

Even as Mr. Revanth Reddy is continuing his yatra, another Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has announced his resolve to launch foot march from February 20 demanding completion of works on pending projects in his native Nalgonda district on war-footing. Mr. Reddy proposes to cover 120 km yatra in six days “educating” people about the delays in completing the works along the way.

Padayatras gained importance in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh with late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy undertaking a marathon foot march and several parties tried their hands on it to highlight their grievances.

Farmhouse and politics

Ever since Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) rode to power on statehood sentiment in 2014, the Opposition parties did not miss any opportunity to target Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his ‘action or inaction’ on various issues and at times linking their reactions to the farmhouse of the former’s family.

More recently, Malkajigiri MP and TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy, during his ongoing ‘rythu bharosa padayatra’ alleged that farmers in the State did not even enjoy the freedom to raise crops of their choice due to regulated farming being implemented by the State government.

Rebutting the Congress leader’s remarks, TRS legislator Balka Suman said farmhouse of the CM’s family is in fact a laboratory where crops suitable to Telangana soils are tested before being advocated to farmers.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi legislator further went on to say that whenever the Chief Minister interacts with farmers and suggests some crops, he does it based on his own experiences so that farmers could get more income.

Besides, the Stsate government has discontinued regulated farming following enactment of new farm laws.