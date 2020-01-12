Control room opened at SEC

The Telangana State Election Commission has opened round the clock control room in its office for the benefit of political parties, contesting candidates and general public in view of elections to municipalities, municipal corporations and Dabeerpura ward of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.
Three Assistant Section Officers — T. Venkateshwarlu, Rajagopala Reddy and Mohana Kumari — will man the control room with their office subordinates by turns till January 27, an order of the Commission said.
They will take phone calls and fax messages and enter details in the complaints register.
